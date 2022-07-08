I’ll be totally honest with you: I thought Friday was yesterday. Imagine my surprise when I realized that not only was there one more day between me and the blissful sopor of the weekend but that I still had to throw together this dang blog, too. Fortunately — if a bit pathetically — MWTH is one of the highlights of my to-do list these days, so here I am, chock full of goodies for you folks to binge on before you head off into the sunset. Let’s do it.