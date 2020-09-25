Man, What The Hell? Good Grief Edition
Plus condoms, candy, and cow manure.
Imagine Charlie Brown and the football, only instead of a Wilson official, it’s just my head, and instead of Lucy pulling away at the last moment, Chaz actually makes contact and sends my soft noggin flying. Or something.
Where was I going with this? Oh, right. That I’m a gullible sap.
Every time I think things can’t get worse, and that we’re definitely…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Discourse Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.