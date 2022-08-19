Howdy all. Technically I’m “on vacation” so it’ll be a short MWTH this week, I think. Before I get to it though, I wanna say thanks for all the kind messages I received after the last newsletter. Feels weird to be writing this one without the Blog Dog at my feet, taking up an inordinate amount of unearned space, but what’re you gonna do, right? Life goes on – as does this newsletter! So let’s do it.