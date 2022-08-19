Man, What The Hell? Holiday Road Edition
Plus butter cow biggest boar super bull biggest ram etc.
Howdy all. Technically I’m “on vacation” so it’ll be a short MWTH this week, I think. Before I get to it though, I wanna say thanks for all the kind messages I received after the last newsletter. Feels weird to be writing this one without the Blog Dog at my feet, taking up an inordinate amount of unearned space, but what’re you gonna do, right? Life goes on – as does this newsletter! So let’s do it.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Discourse Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.