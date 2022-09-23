Man, What The Hell? Hooo Boy Edition
Plus: dildos, defense contractors, and a baffled king composing 'Hallelujah.'
This newsletter was supposed to go out last week, but some Life™, as it frequently does, intervened: I got Covid (again), got laid off (again) and had a birthday (again) — all in the span of five days.
Suffice it to say, it’s been a Real Cool Time over here lately. And yet I beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the blog. Man, what the hell?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Discourse Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.