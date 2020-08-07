Man, What The Hell? The Time Is Now Edition
Plus: Bush, boars, and baseball.
I’ve been starting to lose track of time lately. I know I’m not the only one, and I know it’s become a running joke all over the despondent, pandemic-addled internet. Still, it’s weird as hell, and coaxed an actual, audible “man, what the hell?” out of me the last time it happened earlier this week when I sincerely couldn’t tell if it was Saturday, Sund…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Discourse Blog to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.