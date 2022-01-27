The Thoroughly American 'Maus' Ban
This country is obsessed with myths over facts. Calling for a G-rated method of teaching the Holocaust is just another sinister act of myth-making.
The world is currently agog over the decision of a Tennessee school board to ban Maus, perhaps the most famous modern book about the Holocaust, from an eighth grade curriculum because it contains nudity, swearing and other graphic content. (Rafi has an excellent summation of the back-and-forth here.) The school board members were quick to assert that…