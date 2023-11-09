Screenshot via Jezebel.com.

There are more important life-or-death issues going on right now that we’re covering at Discourse Blog. But because I can hold multiple ideas in my head at once, it’s time for another installment of Media Is a Fuck, part 2349863.

Today, G/O Media announced that after failing to find a buyer for its marquee women’s site Jezebel, it’s shutting the site down and firing the staff. Naturally, in the parlance of media bosses, the 1 million word email with the buried lede says the company “must unfortunately part ways” with the site’s staff, who are part of a total of 23 staffers being fired as part of broader “restructuring” to get through “dark times in our industry.” If only we could figure out who’s making these dark times even darker by, I don’t know, killing our livelihoods! (Disclosure for anyone new here: Discourse Blog is the result of all of us getting laid off by these same goons when they killed Splinter.)

But wait, there’s more.