It is with great sadness that I write that Meghan McCain, daughter of the late great John McCain, will be leaving the cast of iconic, Discourse Blog-endorsed morning show The View. No longer will McCain elegantly grace us with her warm charm and her quick wit.

McCain shared news of her untimely departure on Thursday's show, saying that she'd be leaving after the current season wraps in July. She listed a number of reasons for leaving the show including: the pandemic has changed her life, she left New York for D.C. after she found out she was pregnant, and she has had a baby (whose name is Liberty — jesus christ).

She also shared how she had initially wanted to turn down the opportunity to be on the show, but that it was — you guessed it!!! — her father who pushed her to join the cast — one of the last things he told her to do before he died, she said!!! Apparently, the late senator's biggest selling points were the show's marquee status, and Whoopi Goldberg.

https://twitter.com/TheView/status/1410618808616751108

Just imagine, in another timeline we are somehow never blessed with the gift of daily clips of Meghan McCain dropping the phrase "my father" throughout conversations about gun ownership and respecting the U.S. flag. But at least we got four good years of blog fodder, all thanks to failed presidential candidate John McCain. Things really do come full circle, don't they.

A few other things to note from the clip above: Joy Behar, in a tight-lipped smile, shaking her head after her announcement, but later calling McCain a "formidable opponent" and "no snowflake." Sunny Hostin, saying that John McCain also told her to take it easy on Meghan, and that Meghan was going to be "a pain in the ass," lmao!!! All in love, I'm sure. And Meghan sharing that her father, when he was alive (yes, we always need the clarification), said he was struck by Hostin's beauty while behind the scenes of a taping, and theorizing that he had a crush on her. Yeah, Meghan's departure announcement was really one big John McCain lovefest but who didn't see that coming?

It's hard for me to believe that there was ever really a show before her — her defense of everything conservatism, liberal-ish facade, and mentions of her father have simply been too iconic! Let us just take a quick stroll down memory lane, and recall a few of McCain's greatest hits:

McCain winding herself up just to be met with "......OK"

https://twitter.com/justmartindale/status/1369332431648620552

McCain going head to head with Anthony Fauci, starting a thought with, "The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View..."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdxMkZvGJ7Y

McCain being told by Behar, "I did not miss you."

https://twitter.com/evanrosskatz/status/1346495893244174343

McCain getting corrected by Sen. Bernie Sanders over the life status of now-former Sen. Johnny Isakson (living).

https://twitter.com/TheView/status/1169277256281157632

McCain declaring herself the real victim of former President Trump's attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar, because racism was getting in the way of her criticism of Omar.

https://twitter.com/TheView/status/1151874873171431425

That time McCain called Behar a "bitch" after calling herself the "sacrificial Republican." LMAO!!!!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ht5U_KQ0-7o

A classic! McCain making herself the victim of Omar's criticism of Israel, because even though she doesn't have Jewish family, she has Jewish family friends.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fxCjwl6Bmg

McCain defending legacy college admissions and getting mad that Lori Loughlin's husband talked trash about Arizona State University, home to the "The McCain Institute for International Leadership."

https://twitter.com/TheView/status/1105880819766169600

McCain inviting Behar to throw tomatoes at her!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEqZQQACbvM

And at our No. 1 spot: McCain MELTING DOWN over socialism, Venezuela, and taxing the rich!!!

https://twitter.com/dorseyshaw/status/1021853876079808512

Oh, Meghan McCain, we will miss, well, your energy for fighting over and defending the most nonsensical, hypocritical, amoral shit, and making everything about you and your father! May your next foray in media be just as bloggable as the last. Don't let the door hit you where the good lord split you!!!!!!