Share this postMerry Christmas, Discourse Blog's Two Jews Argue About Satan's Furniturewww.discourseblog.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMerry Christmas, Discourse Blog's Two Jews Argue About Satan's FurnitureDoes the devil sit on a comfy chair?Jack Mirkinson and Rafi SchwartzDec 20, 202318Share this postMerry Christmas, Discourse Blog's Two Jews Argue About Satan's Furniturewww.discourseblog.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThe devil in his chair. (Buyenlarge/Getty Images)SubscribeShare18Share this postMerry Christmas, Discourse Blog's Two Jews Argue About Satan's Furniturewww.discourseblog.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePrevious
Merry Christmas, Discourse Blog's Two Jews Argue About Satan's Furniture
AI could never come up with this premise or content... Happy holidays!
Deleted my initial comment cuz I got the location wrong. Anyways apparently satan’s throne was/is in an Ancient Greek (now Turkish) city at some altar. It looks cool, not sure of its comfiness.