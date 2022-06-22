The United Kingdom is known for many things, from pedophile princes to Paddington Bear, but no discussion of the Brits would be complete without reference to their media and political aristocracy, which is populated by some of the biggest morons (or melts, as they might say over there) you will ever find roaming the globe without adult supervision. It is not possible to overstate the extent of the UK establishment’s collective idiocy, which is only matched by its smug, insular, and entirely misplaced belief in its own brilliance. Simply put, you will not find a bigger collection of braying, self-satisfied fools anywhere on Earth than the ones popping up on British news at all hours of the day.

Three cheers, then, for Mick Lynch. Lynch is the general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, or RMT, and 40,000 members of his union, which is one of the most militant and effective in the UK, are currently out on strike. The strikers work for the British rail industry, and they’ve taken action for a very simple reason: they’re tired of being underpaid and exploited, and their demands for better pay and working conditions have been rebuffed by their employers and by the Tory government.

Share

It’s a big deal when the trains stop running, so the rail strike has been big news for days, which means that Lynch has been all over British television making the case for his members. And in doing so, he has been met with some of the most braindead, embarrassing nonsense you will ever witness—which makes sense, because, again, we’re talking about the British media here, and I cannot stress enough how little collective intelligence there is among that lot.

One poll this week found that a majority of Britons think the rail strike is justified. You wouldn’t know that by watching some of the bullshit Lynch has had to deal with, though. Luckily, Lynch has proven to be something of a master communicator, calmly rebuffing the increasingly hysterical attempts to smear him and the RMT, and making an unimpeachable case for labor rights and collective solidarity.

Below, you will find a sampling of some of Lynch’s most entertaining skirmishes with the pack of losers who call themselves the British media.