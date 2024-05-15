Instagram/ ValentinaforMissouri

Running for office has always involved a certain level of campiness. Political theater, if you will: the willingness to do farcical things in public in order to attract attention and provoke a response. It is performance art, it is public relations, it is a popularity contest. Many politicians are best understood as the colloquial stereotype of “theater kids,” who like to do their little songs and dances and perform dramas for people watching them. There is a lot of Psychology going on, in other words.

In Missouri, for instance, there is a 25-year-old woman named Valentina Gomez who is running for Secretary of State on a platform that is succinctly described here, in her latest ad.