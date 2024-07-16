SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk is not a subtle man. He has the tact and gentle demeanor of a Tesla roadster on autopilot slamming into a small child it mistook for a traffic cone — the sort of thing you can only get away with when you’re the richest person in the history of the human species which, incidentally, Musk is.

When you’re as rich as Musk is, you can get away with a lot of things, it turns out. Musk can get away with being an inarticulate, attention-seeking dipshit who splashes around in a kiddie pool of eugenics and antisemitism and the sort of shallow racism that would get him laughed out of most elementary school social studies classrooms were it not for the fact that, again, he is appallingly, obscenely rich. He is so rich, in fact, that he can do all of the above and still enjoy credulous headlines about how his transparently right-wing ideology is “not so simple” and “tricky to pin down.” I mean, it’s not like you can hang a big, easily understood price tag on the guy’s conservatism, right?

Wrong.

As it turns out, you can do exactly that.

Once you’ve carried the ones, and rounded to the nearest tenth, it turns out Musk’s conservatism is worth about 45 million dollars a month — the amount he’s reportedly set to donate monthly a newly formed pro-Trump superPAC from now through November.

And he’s not alone.