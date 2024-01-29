The people who run the Democratic Party have a bit of a problem. They would really like everyone who voted for them in the 2020 election to vote for them again in 2024—otherwise, they’ll, y’know, lose. But a large number of their voters keep being SUPER annoying about this whole “genocide in Gaza” thing.

Unlike all these top politicians, whose feelings about the crisis in Gaza appear to range from “unbothered” to “very enthusiastic,” Democratic voters keep saying over and over again that they want a ceasefire. And Joe Biden’s assurances that he is trying sooooooooo hard to get Israel to tone things down in some unspecified way don’t seem to be convincing anyone. (Maybe it’s all the constant weapons transfers?) 50 percent of 2020 Biden voters think Israel is committing genocide. Black church leaders are warning that their parishioners are profoundly disillusioned with Biden over Gaza. Biden is too toxic for Arab and Muslim leaders in Michigan to even meet with his campaign.

And, to top it all off, some people even have the nerve to show up to Joe Biden’s events and protest him, just because he is in charge of the government that is most directly complicit in Israel’s campaign of slaughter. I know, it’s despicable. Why can’t they just be cool instead of operating under this delusion that politicians are “accountable” to them?

Like I said, it’s a problem—one that Democrats really need to deal with if they want Biden to stagger his way across the finish line in November. At the very, very, very least, they should be working hard not to piss all of these people off even more. That should theoretically include avoiding things like, say, having one of their most prominent figures go on national television and make certifiably cuckoo for cocoa puffs comments smearing anti-war protesters as evil Putin stooges who are just doing Moscow’s bidding.

Well, someone clearly forgot to tell former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, because that is exactly what she did on Sunday when she appeared on CNN and talked about Gaza protesters in a way that was both wildly offensive and looney tunes to the nth degree.

Here’s what she had to say.