The United States Supreme Court began its summer session today, issuing rulings on four cases concerning taxes and legal proceedings and oh my days would you look at the goal that England just conceded?

Absurd. I mean Morten Hjulmand has absolutely just leathered this fucking thing off the inside of the post and into the back of the net from about 25 yards out. Where the fuck was England’s midfield? Christ. I honestly can’t believe what I’m seeing sometimes.

Anyway, take the court for instance. Despite the relative anticlimax of the court’s decisions today — they ruled on the use of expert witnesses at trial, a part of the tax code that could be used to set up a “wealth tax,” malicious prosecution cases, and kicked a retaliatory arrest case back down to a circuit court — it is shockingly vile to me that this group of completely unelected, overwhelmingly corrupt individuals can basically fiddle with the laws of the land by fiat and there’s nothing we can do about it unless one of them drops dead! It’s almost as disheartening as England’s midfield play!

Seriously — what is Gareth Southgate DOING trying to play Trent Alexander-Arnold as some kind of weird inverted fullback/central midfielder? TAA is a phenomenal player but he looks absolutely lost there. There’s no reason Conor Gallagher shouldn’t be starting at this point, if Southgate wants to play a harrying midfield that can turn interceptions over to his supremely talented top line of Bellingham, Foden, and Kane. And speaking of which, thank goodness for Bukayo Saka, because all three of the aforementioned names were almost completely absent today versus Denmark, aside from Kane’s tap-in to open the scoring. It’s simply not good enough!

Sorry. Where was I? Right, the court.