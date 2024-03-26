It took former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel less than one week to get herself shitcanned from the hallowed halls of NBC News, after a who’s who of network talent publicly spoke out against their employer’s having added the drippy election liar and gormless Trump sycophant to their roster in the first place.

According to Puck’s Dylan Byers, McDaniel has already lawyered up as the details of her looming departure are worked out by the various network bigwigs. I assume at some point in the coming day(s?) we’ll we’ll probably be treated to some sort of self-pitying corporate statement about “our responsibility to viewers” and “encouraging discussion across political lines” and whatever other mealy-mouthed nonsense sounds better than admitting that they fucked up big time.

But let’s be clear. They fucked up big time. By hiring McDaniel in the first place, NBC pretty much dug their own grave here. There was never going to be a good way for this whole stupid saga to end. It was just a question of who would blink first. In the end, it was the idiots at NBC.

Let’s remind ourselves how this sorry saga developed.