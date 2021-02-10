The opening part of the Senate Budget Committee's confirmation hearing for Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden on Wednesday went juuuuuust as well as expected—especially for someone known for tweeting many things, many of them bad, about many people, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was chairing her Wednesday hearing.

Tanden was asked questions about budget issues—and about her troubling corporate ties—during the hearing, but a lot of time was taken up by questions about, about, yes, the tweets, with senators reading her tweets aloud and asking her if she meant what she said, and if she felt bad about it, and on, and on.

There was South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who repeated Tanden's tweets about "Moscow Mitch" and other negative but honest things she tweeted about Republicans; her tweets virtually calling Sanders a Russian agent, which, lmfao jesus christ; and then reading negative Glassdoor reviews from previous workers at the Center for American Progress while under her leadership (you may remember, dear reader, Tanden naming an anonymous sexual harassment victim to other CAP staff in 2018, among other offenses).

Yeah, I doubt Graham cares so much about the things Tanden has tweeted about Sanders, but he surely cares enough about finding a "unity" candidate to lead the OMB to pretend that he does.

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1359524361468846081

And then there was poor Sanders, lol, who I am sure had a generally fun if not slightly uncomfortable time asking Tanden about her attacks on Republicans and progressives, including himself.

https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1359532561983234054

Tanden thanked Sanders for his "visionary leadership," which couldn't have been easy for her, and the two then had a very nice conversation about all the things they agreed on.

But the REAL show around Tanden's tweets instead came from Southern cosplayer and Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, who reached too deep into his barrel of colloquial wordplay and said Tanden called Sanders "everything but an ignorant slut." Lol!!!!

https://twitter.com/daviddoel/status/1359548628298301440

Tanden, likely confused by the phrase "ignorant slut" and thinking he said she called Sanders an ignorant slut, was immediately on the defensive. And then Sanders also got very confused about it, which, yes, it is not every day that a Saturday Night Live-turned-The Office reference is thrown at you in a Senate hearing.

https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1359548279856525322

Alas, people who did not watch, or are not familiar with, SNL in the '70s also did not get that reference.

https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1359546486283984897

These are truly the consequences of a poster's discourse spun out of control. Thank you, Neera Tanden.

https://twitter.com/FantasyBird/status/1359552780587909121

https://twitter.com/HayliNic/status/1359550963233607680

Perhaps we are the real ignorant sluts in the situation, amiright!!!