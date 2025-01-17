Getty Images

It’s difficult to know exactly what to say about the passing of the torch from President Joe Biden to President Again Donald Trump. So I’ll just say this: the latter could not exist without the former.

I also know, soul-deep, that Biden has made this world a more violent, a more deadly, and an even more hateful place. Biden went to extraordinary lengths, including losing a presidential race, to make the genocide in Gaza—one that, short of committing troops on the ground, he did everything he could to support—his lasting legacy. If, by some miracle, he’d been re-elected, I believe he’d still be arming and allowing this genocide to continue into his second term.

Not once did Biden give an inch. On several times he half-heartedly acknowledged the “death toll” or the “suffering” of [murmer murmer], but never once did he do even the bare minimum: calling what Israel is carrying out against the Palestinians a genocide. And he never stopped sending Israel the weapons it used to slaughter people—including a generation of children, a staggering number of whom weren’t even one year old—so mercilessly. He hasn’t accepted any responsibility for any of this, and likely never will.

Biden has cast himself as a man of faith, one who was raised in the guilting maw of Catholicism. As such, he should know better than anyone that he’s going to hell.