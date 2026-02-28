Discourse Blog

Scott
5d

Like Donald's ludicrous call for Iranians to overthrow their government (as the US has attempted SO MANY times all over the globe).. we need to use the upcoming destruction of many US military personnel and material as our starting gun for domestic upheaval. This administration, especially, has shown its inability to hold together in the face of adversity. We've all seen the evidence of who we are beholden to as citizens; their depravity and disregard for all human life THEY deem unworthy.

Tana Ganeva
4d

Not to make it about US politics, but, just domestically, one of the scariest things here is that W. and company tried REALLY hard to sell war in Iraq. Paraded Colin Powell in front of the UN, made some effort to invent proof of WMD, Judith Miller, etc., so as I recall at the end of the day there was, actually, some consensus among the slimeball chattering class to invade Iraq, and Americans split mostly along Blue vs. Red lines. So you could easily find yourself in an argument about it with someone who wasn't a monster, but believed lies about spreading Democracy and threat of "WMD," especially after trauma of 9/11.

Here ... absolutely no one wants this except the people you point out. Even among the slimeball chattering class, it's pretty much just Bret Stephens. Maybe David Frum, but it'd probably be in an iconoclastic "hear me out" tone. I guess either this means the Trump admin has no plans to hold fair elections or if we're luckier than we deserves he just doesn't give a fuck about JD Vance getting clobbered in 2028. Can we hope for the latter?

