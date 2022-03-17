It’s been an awfully busy week for our visionary political leaders in Washington this week, between accidentally passing a bill to overhaul the country’s time zones and, today, Nancy Pelosi reading a poem, written by Bono (yes, that one) declaring Ukraine’s president the new St. Patrick.

There’s A War On, which means the American press is by turns cheering for even more war and lifting up Volodymyr Zelensky as the Second Coming, the foil to Vladimir Putin’s devil. And since we live in an age where no one event or statement can stand be considered appropriate without gesturing to everything else that’s going on in the world, Pelosi marked off a St. Patrick’s Day celebration by reading a poem from the U2 frontman.

“Most of us, we’re always, whether we’re in Ireland, or here, whatever it is, Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives,” she began. “And he said this.” (Pelosi, ever the show(wo)man, had hyped up that she was reading a poem “written by Bono about Ukraine” in remarks earlier today.)