For days and days now, we’ve seen nearly constant reminders that war is hell, with images of death and devastation coming out of Israel and Gaza. Thousands are dead on both sides, and many more are still missing. Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza, cutting off food, water, and fuel, and shutting down its only power plant. (In case you care about Amnesty International’s take—many don’t, on this one issue!—the organization called the blockade “illegal and inhumane,” warning that it would “exacerbate an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe” and “cause a public health disaster.”)

So, in keeping with the natural order of the world, every PR team behind celebs and influencers is whirring at full capacity, trying to figure out how their client should Have Their Say on it all.

The funniest so far, hands down, has been Justin Bieber, famously religious former teen.