I'll admit, it snuck up on me. After months (years? Decades? Time has no meaning?) of planning for it and agonizing about it and, oh-my-god, blogging each and every potential nook and cranny of it, Election Day is somehow less than a week away. Time sure flies when you're taking part in a mass existential crisis, huh?

With that in mind, if you're anything like me (I'm so sorry) you're probably cruising for something in the vicinity of a debilitating anxiety attack. Believe me, I get it: it's all just so much, all the time. It's like the doppler effect, but for jittery nerves; the closer we get to Election Day, the more compressed and acute the panic becomes.

So, with just days to go before we, uh, might, but might not, but hopefully will, but on the other hand hopefully won't know who our next president will be, I ask you: How do you plan to take care of yourself this week? What will you do to treat yourself, and hopefully stave off the looming sense of anxious enormity that threatens to come crashing down sometime between now and November 3?

Let's get happy, folks. Office hours are open.