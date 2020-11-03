We’re hosting our own Election Night Twitch stream and Discord chat! It all kicks off at 7 p.m. ET—get all the details here.

I don't know about you, but I've spent the better part of today (slash this week/month/year/epoch) stress-grinding my teeth to a fine powder and then wondering how I can chew my fingernails down to a bloody nub without any chompers.

Suffice it to say, today is, uh, a little stressful.

So, in the hopes that I can conserve the limited brain cells I have left in the few hours we all have before everything goes kablooey in either an incredibly bad way, or a moderately "meh" way, this week's Office Hours is gonna be a pretty simple one: How're you doing? You okay?

There's no wrong answer here. If you're doing alright — hey, that's great! If you're curled in a fetal position with your fingers in your ears — we're here for you.

It's gonna be a long day. It's already been a long year. I worry about you folks. Time for a vibe check. We're gonna get through this together.