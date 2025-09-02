It’s been a while since we last checked in with the free thinking iconoclasts at the University of Austin, Bari Weiss’ collection of morally stunted pishers who fork out $25K annually for the privilege to debate who is allowed to say the N-word. A lot has changed in the nearly five years since Weiss first announced her (still unaccredited) 4-chan-thread of a school. Donald Trump is president of the United States again. Weiss herself has become a burgeoning media mogul with sights set on network television. The world is broadly a worse place to be than it was in the halcyon days of 2021.

Despite—or perhaps because of—the fact that Weiss and Co. are more successful than ever as they cheer on encroaching fascism at home and abroad, they have chosen this moment in history to throw down a particularly odious gauntlet—one that serves not only to justify their own deluded sense of self-superiority, while encouraging classes of aspiring Weissanistas to distain the hoi polloi as being deservedly lesser. Or, as school President Carlos Carvalho put it in his convocation speech to open the semester: abandoning inequality is the “surest path to national decline.”

It gets worse.