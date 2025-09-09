Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson offered some unsolicited advice this morning for blue state residents who are understandably anxious about the Trump regime’s threat to militarily occupy their communities. That advice? Just lay back and enjoy it.

Okay, I’m paraphrasing a bit, but not much.

“I cannot for the life of me understand how the Democrats think this is some kind of winning political message,” Johnson told reporters at the House GOP’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. “Yield, man! Let the troops come into your city and show how crime can be reduced.”