Personally, I'm Watching Bosch. But What About You?
An informal survey of TV habits from those near and dear to me, and also, from you, the readers.
Well folks. Rafi has COVID and so I am blogging in his stead. But you know what I’d rather be doing? Continuing to watch the episode of Bosch: Legacy that I paused in order to start this blog. And I thought, man. Bosch: Legacy is a pretty great show so far. It’s basically just season eight of Bosch, which is confusing because Amazon tied Bosch off with a pretty neat bow after seven seasons but left just enough thread for a fresh season if they wanted it, which they didn’t, but they did want a new and separate show on a budget streaming arm called Freevee that makes you watch a show with sporadic (but relatively unobtrusive) ad breaks, that is also on Amazon Prime? Confusing.
Anyway, there is probably something there involving the economics of the current streaming industry that I do not understand. If you understand it, feel free to let me know, but largely, I am fine with that going over my head, because as I said, Bosch: Legacy? Good stuff so far.
Which brings me to my point of this blog. I thought it would be fun on a Tuesday to just check in and ask: “Hey. What are you watching?” And so I’ve done just that, and I’m also asking you. Hit me up in the comments. Here’s what the people I asked previously said, and then also some commentary that I am adding after each of their paragraphs that I didn’t tell them I’d be adding. Ha ha!