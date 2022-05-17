Well folks. Rafi has COVID and so I am blogging in his stead. But you know what I’d rather be doing? Continuing to watch the episode of Bosch: Legacy that I paused in order to start this blog. And I thought, man. Bosch: Legacy is a pretty great show so far. It’s basically just season eight of Bosch, which is confusing because Amazon tied Bosch off with a pretty neat bow after seven seasons but left just enough thread for a fresh season if they wanted it, which they didn’t, but they did want a new and separate show on a budget streaming arm called Freevee that makes you watch a show with sporadic (but relatively unobtrusive) ad breaks, that is also on Amazon Prime? Confusing.

Anyway, there is probably something there involving the economics of the current streaming industry that I do not understand. If you understand it, feel free to let me know, but largely, I am fine with that going over my head, because as I said, Bosch: Legacy? Good stuff so far.

Which brings me to my point of this blog. I thought it would be fun on a Tuesday to just check in and ask: “Hey. What are you watching?” And so I’ve done just that, and I’m also asking you. Hit me up in the comments. Here’s what the people I asked previously said, and then also some commentary that I am adding after each of their paragraphs that I didn’t tell them I’d be adding. Ha ha!