For the past five years or so my job has almost entirely revolved around politics in the United States. My Twitter feed, where I get most of my news on a minute-by-minute basis, is heavily weighted towards journalists who cover politics, people who make jokes about politics, and politicians themselves. It works for me. Sometimes it is tedious and boring but for the most part, these are people who share similar interests with me and a similar level of cultural knowledge of the specific brand of hyper-online political engagement that thrives on Twitter.

My wife, Kara, is not one of those people. Kara’s job does not require her to be on Twitter (though she is). Nor does it require her to consume politics and political content for essentially 12-14 hours a day. Her Twitter, in other words, is much, much different than mine. But what I have noticed is that the political stuff that does filter through to what I will call KaraTwitter is great. It rocks. It’s really really funny. There is some overlap, sure. Sometimes she sends me a meme that I’ve already dropped in three different slacks. Other times I get things like this:

Where did this person find this?? Was this put on YouTube in like 2008? Does it still exist? These are the types of questions that immediately came to my mind, because it is diseased and had some dim memory of seeing this thing when it first came out. But none of this is the proper response to this video. The proper response is “lmfao incredible” which I think is what I typed in my DMs to her although I will not go back and fact-check that. It’s possible that interacting with this video made other similar political content appear on KaraTwitter, because then I started getting a lot of other videos and posts, almost entirely of Kamala Harris.