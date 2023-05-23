Far be it for me to utter a kind word about the city of Boston, Massachusetts, but even I’ve gotta give credit where credit is due—in this case, to the 2023 graduating class of Boston University, who took it upon themselves to stand in solidarity with the striking film and TV writers fighting for a basic living wage. And when I say “stand in solidarity” I mean they literally stood up and turned their backs on commencement speaker David Zaslav, the ungodly wealthy boss of Warner Brothers Discovery and a significant asshole in the ongoing WGA writers’ strike.

Share

Let’s watch the fun together!