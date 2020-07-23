Please, Fuck Off: Edward Blum
The devil works hard but this guy works harder.
I expect very few people to be operating as if things are “business as usual” right now. Unless you are disgustingly rich, and also white, I expect everything to be having a general, if not substantial, effect on your ability to go about your day as if we were still living in January 2020.
If you are disgustingly rich, and also white, but have a modicum…
