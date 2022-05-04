CAROLINE BREHMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

This is a week for incandescent rage. The sort of atomic-grade thermal fury that’s been decades in the making, and which threatens to spill out, inchoate and omnidirectional at all the reactionary fucks and who’ve spent the past 24 hours licking their chops in sheer delight because finally they’re going rip away bodily autonomy from millions of women, simply because they can, without deigning to shoot someone to death or blow up a clinic like they used to. Jack has a fantastic rundown of the many, many people who can go fuck themselves in the wake of Politico’s revelation that the Supreme Court is poised to detonate Roe v Wade sometime in the coming months, but there are two officials who deserve special attention: Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

The two Republican Senators are notable not just for their roles in leading us to this abysmal inflection point, but for what they did after the Supreme Court’s draft memo went public. Specifically, they played dumb, acting as if they were shocked that voting for anti-abortion judges led to anti-abortion rulings. The ladies doth protest too much, methinks.