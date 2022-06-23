Getty Images

The worst has finally happened: The FDA announced today that it’s banning Juul, the e-cigarette company, from selling its products in the U.S. The news comes after the FDA also quietly indicated that it plans to require tobacco companies to slash the amount of nicotine in cigarettes in an effort to curb smoking.

This is extremely bad news for me, an idiot who uses Juul products. (When former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned most Juul flavors, including my beloved mint, I joked on Twitter that it was my personal 9/11. Management at a former employer forced me to apologize, which, LOL.)