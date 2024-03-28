Getty Images

Joe Lieberman, the longtime Connecticut senator and almost-vice president, died on Wednesday in New York after complications from a fall. He was 82, the same age that Joe Biden is turning just weeks after this November’s general election. That this was the end for a politician who was on the wrong side of almost every policy issue of the last several decades makes a twisted sort of sense.

Just days before his death, Lieberman wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal arguing that Chuck Schumer had “crossed a political red line that had never before been breached…and never should be again” by criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a Senate floor speech. (It’s worth noting that Schumer started his speech with a telling hedge that “We love Israel in our bones,” a sure indication that, to the Democrats, the wind is blowing against supporting Netanyahu the politician, rather than Israel’s war on Gaza.)

But Lieberman started sucking a long, long, long time before that.