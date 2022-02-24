It's "Day 1 of the first major land war in Europe in decades" after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, just as every foreign policyhead had been frothing at the mouth about for weeks. Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers have already been killed, according to the New York Times.

You know what we absolutely don't need in this moment? A white lady actress doing slam poetry about how this all could've been avoided if she had been Vladimir Putin's mommy.

You know who else we absolutely don't need to hear from? Bravo kingpin Andy Cohen tanking his Wordle for the day (don't care if this is not the correct parlance, I don't play games on my phone, even if they involve words):

And just in case you forgot, Meghan McCain is the daughter of the late statesman John McCain, as she confirmed in an op-ed today for the Daily Mail (lol, also, emphasis mine):

President George W. Bush infamously said that he looked into Putin's eyes and saw his soul. When my father was campaigning for the 2008 Republican Party presidential primaries, he responded to Bush's comment. My father said he looked into Putin's eyes and saw 'three letters: a K, a G and a B.'

Among the top 10 people who should shut the fuck up about invading any nation? George W. Bush:

Saying nothing at all is free!

But please sir, how can I help? By doing the equivalent of confronting your racist uncle at Thanksgiving, according to this guy who was the captain of the cheerleading team for another notable invasion:

Don't need this, either!

In addressing the nation, Biden said Putin wants to "re-establish the Soviet Union," which feels so fundamentally false that even typing it makes my blood boil. He also announced still further sanctions against Russia. Where does this go? Nowhere good, especially if the U.S. is involved. And, as usual, the Ukrainian people will pay the price.