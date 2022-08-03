Photo: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The world is, generally speaking, not in a great place right now, so we should be thankful for the things that inject a little joy into the world. Here is one such thing, courtesy of top conservative thinker Erick Erickson:

Erickson was reacting to the landslide defeat in Kansas of a motion that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution, thus allowing the Republican-dominated state legislature to enact an abortion ban. Just read his tweet once again. Soak it in. Luxuriate in it. Erickson is saying that the right to an abortion in Kansas was preserved on Tuesday night not because there are fewer fundamentalist freaks out there in society than exist on the Supreme Court, but rather because—sigh—good conservative voters are just too stupid to have figured out the confusing law they were being asked to support. It doesn’t mean anything! It’s not the rubes’ fault that they can’t read good—even though the people who put the amendment on the ballot were…the Republicans.

Seeing a leading GOP pundit insult his own people to explain away his side’s humiliation—it doesn’t get much better than that. And there is only one appropriate response to such whining: please, by all means, cry more!!!! Every time an anti-abortion maniac sobs about their plight, one of the cooler angels gets its wings.

Luckily, Tuesday night provided several such moments.