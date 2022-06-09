Senators Endorse a Great New Way to Lose Your Money
Long-time readers know that here at Discourse Blog, we love crypto. We simply adore dumb shit like this gold cube and slurp juice, follies that reinforce the highly speculative nature of this made up system of fake currency. But the next great idea? Putting your retirement savings in Bitcoin!
And folks, this one’s bipartisan! Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Cynthia Lummis appeared on CNBC this week to tout their cryptocurrency regulatory bill, which the industry apparently already views as a “big win.” Both senators were asked if they thought ordinary people should invest their retirement money in Bitcoin, and both senators gave this idea a big thumbs up.