Hello! All this past week, we've been celebrating our Birthday Week in the run-up to our official first birthday. Well, that day is here! Today, March 23, 2021, Discourse Blog turns 1, and we've saved the best for last.

TODAY ONLY, we're offering new subscribers 30% off on all new annual subscriptions, using the promo code "BIRTHDAY"!

GET 30% OFF NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS

That's right: today, a Steward subscription, which gets you all our blogs, our What Now newsletter, commenting privileges, and access to our private Discord server, is 30 dollars cheaper! You can get all of that for just $70! Talk about a steal!

And a Worker subscription, which gets you the basics (all our blogs) is $59.

Again, this is for new subscribers only. (Sorry existing subscribers, we still love and cherish you.) It's our way of thanking you for everything you've done to get us to this, our first birthday. But we're only doing it for today, so you have to act fast.

Once again: Big sale for new subscribers! 30% off! TODAY ONLY! Thank you!!!