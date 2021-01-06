Giving liberals a taste of victory is a dangerous thing. They always, always take it too far! It's a force of nature, as predictable as the tides. Take, for instance, what it's like online today after favorable results in the Georgia Senate special election. Democrat Raphael Warnock won his race against incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the richest member of Congress, and although the race between Jon Ossoff and Sen. David Perdue remains too close to call, it's looking good for Ossoff.

So this morning, people are praising the efforts of Stacey Abrams and other organizers. After Abrams lost her gubernatorial race to Brian Kemp—an election that was very much stolen by Republicans—she founded the voting rights group Fair Fight, which raised a ton of money, in part to back Warnock's and Ossoff's campaigns, but also to fund voter registration drives and other outreach.

But this...... this kind of reaction—from overwhelming white commentators—is deranged.

https://twitter.com/clmazin/status/1346680052335853568

And as the adulation continued, it got pretty racist! Praising a Black woman's political work....by "joking" that she should join the NFL or be a Marvel superhero? (Screenshots via the eagle-eyed Eoin Higgins on Twitter.)

https://twitter.com/cmclymer/status/1346632644616982530

https://twitter.com/jessphoenix2018/status/1346685769625178114

And I can't even begin to talk about what this is without some kind of certification in counseling (both now deleted, the first pulled from DB Slack, which is eternal):

It's worth noting that Abrams herself has said she isn't keen on the savior Black woman trope white liberals love touting. After Georgia turned blue in the presidential election, Abrams told the New York Times:

“I appreciate the necessity of that battle cry,” Ms. Abrams said. “And in my approach, in Georgia in particular, Black women have been instrumental. But I chafe at this idea that we then objectify one group as both savior and as responsible party.”

If you're one to credit Abrams for her hard work, it would seem wise to also heed her words on this.

Finally, I'm sorry, should I be more psyched about the Democrats looking like they'll take the Senate (in the form of a 50-50 split with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote)? Probably. But any excitement is tempered by the fact that we get to look forward to four years of things like this:

https://twitter.com/craigcaplan/status/1346857649653035011?s=21

https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1346866896621199360

People are frothing at the mouth with excitement at the prospect of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, which, OK, but McConnell already did what he needed to do to irrevocably shape our democracy for the rest of our lives. He got THREE conservative justices confirmed to the Supreme Court, handing control of the court to its right wing majority for a generation or more, and pushed through a staggering number of confirmations to federal judgeships, many of whom are in their 30s or 40s, white, and men who now hold lifetime appointments. McConnell always knew that power in Congress is nice but undependable, and entirely beside the point if you control the courts. So even if Ossoff wins and the Biden administration—backed by Nancy Pelosi leading the House and Chuck Schumer leading the Senate, shudder—pushes ambitious reform, which is far from even probable, they'll have to contend with a reactionary Supreme Court, one with the power to kill anything they do manage to pass through both houses.

I know I'm a no-fun spoilsport. But at the very least, I beg you—leave the Wakanda Forever! tweets in your drafts.