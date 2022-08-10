Getty/ James Devaney

Donald Trump, our brave and loyal former leader, is currently standing (sitting) in front of a dastardly array of Deep State law enforcement agents (the New York Attorney General’s office), forced to participate in yet another Partisan Witch Hunt (investigation into whether or not he fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to cheat on taxes).

Fortunately, our strong and heroic president has a foolproof strategy for stymying the efforts of the antifa leftist elites: pleading the Fifth.

Per the New York Times:

Shortly after questioning began on Wednesday morning, Mr. Trump’s office released a statement saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, explaining that he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” […] In his statement on Wednesday, he cast it as part of a grander conspiracy against him, linking it to the F.B.I. search at Mar-a-Lago, his home and private club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday. “I once asked, ‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?’” he said in the statement. “Now I know the answer to that question.” He said that he was being targeted by lawyers, prosecutors and the news media, and that left him with “no choice.”

Yes, Mr. President. You are so right. That is your right and privilege as a citizen of the United States, and one that is vital to the preservation of civil rights in a just society. (I’m not being sarcastic about this!)