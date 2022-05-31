(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million)

Democrats are barreling towards an electoral wipeout in November, so naturally, it’s time to find someone to blame for the party’s troubles—someone other than the party itself, that is. Luckily, pundits and associated liberal weirdos appear to be coalescing around a culprit—those pampered elites who want Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt.

Yes, we are deep in the natural life cycle of electoral politics, in which the chattering class invents a bad leftist out of thin air so that said bad leftist can be denounced as the reason Democrats can’t get their shit together. This time, the bad leftist wants their student debt canceled, and they will DESTROY THIS ENTIRE WORLD if it’s not because they are that selfish and cosseted. Let’s rev those engines up, it’s time for some cheap shots!