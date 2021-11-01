That brings us to Shiv, whom I actually ended up feeling kind of bad for at one (1) point in this episode. She "runs into" Kendall at a fictional Committee for the Protection and Welfare of Journalists gala, clearly on a mission for their father, where she pitches her brother on a "truth and reconciliation" approach to the Cruises scandal, arguing that the two of them could affect change from the inside, the only place she says change ever happens (lol!!). She also strongly discourages Kendall from coming into the office, and boy does that backfire. He comes in the day of the company's town hall about the allegations he's aired, and while Kendall doesn't explicitly claim responsibility for the act, Shiv's hosting the town hall, which is also her coming out as the new Domestic President or whatever of the company, is preempted by the titular Disruption: Nirvana's "Rape Me" being blasted from every corner of the vaulted office building. The optics of Shiv standing in front of the company worldwide, a new face to counter the Cruises scandal, with "Rape Me" playing isn't, shall we say, very good at all, and she leaves the stage clearly mortified. ("Sorry, Pinky," Logan, clearly not a Kurt Cobain fan, tells her.) And because this family plays rough as hell, she responds by drafting an open letter full of faux-concern for Kendall's history of addiction, being an absentee father, and his own problematic relationships with women, among other ills. The letter is so toxic that even Connor and Roman won't jump on board, with Connor dubbing it a “Times New Roman firing squad.” She also seems to see a certain benefit to Tom maybe going to prison.