Robot of Leisure
21h

You're too kind to the anti-"Abolish ICE" crowd. They aren't living in the past so much as they want the fascism. They just want a less crude, more respectable version of it.

The problem isn't just ICE. What are local cops doing while ICE is assaulting, kidnapping, & disappearing people? Arresting people protesting ICE, doing crowd control for ICE, and giving ICE information.

-https://en.minanews.net/at-least-29-arrested-in-minnesota-during-protests-against-ice-agents/

-https://stopsurveillancecity.wordpress.com/2025/10/08/spd-works-with-ice/

-https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/anti-ice-protesters-arrested-blocking-manhattan-garage-access/ar-AA1Rpw8v

defineandredefine
15hEdited

Dude even Bill fucking Kristol is kinda on board with abolish ICE.

...

Aside from its viciousness and violence, this timeline is also notable for how fucking stupid it is.

