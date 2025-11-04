Dick Cheney died this morning at the ripe old age of who-gives-a-fuck due to complications stemming from his years serving as the physical host of some unknowable cosmic evil. This blog isn’t about Dick Cheney, but when someone with a kill count in the low seven digits kicks the ol’ piss bucket, it’s worth mentioning early and often—if for no other reason than to give ourselves a rare psychic pick-me-up at a time when silver linings are few and far between.

In that same spirit of pick-me-ups, then, I direct your attention to the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C, where the Trump administration has spent the better part of this morning trying to lock in a misdemeanor conviction against area man Sean Dunn for the crime of lobbing a fat hoagie at a DHS goon. From the looks of things, the federal government hasn’t exactly been showering itself with glory.