CBS News

The United States is now at war with Iran, thanks to Donald Trump’s decision to bomb a string of Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

This is, of course, very bad, and almost nobody wants a U.S.-Iran war.

Unfortunately, all the people who do want a U.S.-Iran war are also in charge of the government and most major media outlets. So war is what we’re getting. But that unpopularity also means that, to sell this thing to the world, the U.S. government and its supporters are having to tell a ton of very big, very obvious lies about Iran, its nuclear ambitions, the effect of the strikes, and a whole lot more. So I thought I’d try to be helpful this morning and lay out the biggest, dumbest lies we’ve been hearing. If you see someone pushing one of these falsehoods, just send them this link. And probably don’t believe anything the Trump administration is telling you.

OK, let’s start with the ultimate, central lie of this whole catastrophe.