New Line Cinema

Halloween is over, and yet I’m still spooked! Not by ghosts or ghouls or even Draculas, mind you. No no, what has me shivering my timbers is something much, much scarier: bad Election Day posts.

As you’ve probably gathered from the firehose of desperate campaign emails and texts (to say nothing of the general sense of anxious doom wafting through the zeitgeist): today is Election Day in America. Have you voted yet? Have you taken a picture of your “I Voted” sticker, and sent it to all your friends to show that you too are taking part in our imperfect but ultimately necessary democratic process? Good for you. Have you pointedly refused to cast a ballot out of frustration with the general state of the world, and the seeming futility of the American political system’s ability to do anything about it? That’s fine too. I’m not here to judge; we’re a complicated species with complicated reasons for doing what we do (or not doing what we don’t do). Also, some of us are just lazy.

What I am here to do, however, is tell you to Be Careful Out There. Because, as even a cursory glance at your social media platform of choice will show you, the posts out there? They’re bad today. They’re real, real bad.

Let’s give ourselves some psychic damage, shall we?