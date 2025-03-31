Fox News

When you think about mass deportations—breaking up families, picking innocent people off the streets, spreading fear and uncertainty—“fun” might not be the first word that pops into your head. But then you’re not Thomas Homan.

Far from being troubled, Donald Trump’s “border czar” can’t stop telling us what a great time he’s having right now.

“I wake up every day like a kid in a candy shop getting ready to go to work,” he crowed to Fox News. He also used that line in an interview with Newsmax.

There’s no reason to think Homan’s not telling the truth. This is maybe the most enjoyable thing he’s ever done in his entire life.

And it’s that enjoyment—that sense of jubilation—that makes Homan the ultimate personification of everything that is so evil about the moment we’re currently living through. It’s not just that they’re terrorizing people—it’s that they’re so clearly getting off on it.

This shows up in every aspect of the government’s public-facing communications.