I wouldn’t normally have much to say about the World Cup. My views on soccer were summed up pretty thoroughly by The Simpsons many years ago.

Fast kickin’. Low scorin’. And ties? You bet! (As I said last week, I recognize that most people on the planet don’t share this vague boredom with soccer, but I can only be honest.)

The 2022 tournament has done little to pique my curiosity. The corruption and horrific brutality surrounding Qatar’s hosting cast a dark cloud over the whole thing. I haven’t watched more than about five cumulative minutes of any game this year, and my interest in the overall outcome didn’t extend much beyond “I hope the U.S. doesn’t win.” (Don’t we have enough in this world?) It’s safe to say that nobody will be turning to me for “analysis” of the 2022 tournament—if you want, you can go to Cros for that.

But over the past few days, I have found myself delighted by the World Cup—not because of anything happening on the field, but because of a wonderful little sub-genre of videos from on the ground in Qatar. The chief feature of this genre is people shouting “Free Palestine!!!!” to anyone who will listen.

Just take a look at this!