“Answer a fool,” my father used to tell me, “and two fools are talking.”

It’s pretty good advice, even though I’ve done a pretty lousy job following it for most of my life. But for as much as I frequently fail to live up to that very modest standard, I’m relieved to know that I will never be as embarrassingly foolish as our current crop of public intellectuals and political influencers. In fact, dear reader, I pledge to you here and now that I will never lower myself to the depths of pathetic depravity necessary to get in the mud with Elon Musk’s racist collection of ones and zeros. Which is to say that, unlike noted mega-brains like Matt Taibbi and Laura Loomer, you’ll never catch me having an argument with Grok, Musk’s special AI bot that currently plagues everyone who uses Twitter.

But I admit: I’m fascinated by the people who do. Let’s meet some of them.