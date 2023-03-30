Seth Herald/Getty Images

On Monday morning, a heavily armed assailant entered a small evangelical elementary school in Nashville, killing three nine-year-old students and three staff members, including the head of the school. But if you’re The New York Post, the only thing that seems to matter is the attacker’s gender identity.

Share

Because our society is sick, the Post, along with a host of other conservative media outlets, has decided that the most important thing about the Nashville shooting isn’t guns or grieving families—it’s the fact that the shooter may have been trans, thus giving the Post a way to run one of the most nauseating front pages in recent memory.