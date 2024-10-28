Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

As the genocide in Gaza grinds on, and Israel aggressively tries to set the entire Middle East alight, a theme has emerged in the American media: if only the United States could do something about all of this.

Every few days, it seems, we get an article lamenting the “waning” or “limited” influence the U.S. has over Israel.

Sad!

Tragic!

Quel dommage!

These stories are, of course, based on a completely bullshit premise—and I’ll get to that premise. But first, I want to introduce perhaps the most masterfully bullshit example I’ve seen of this form, which was published this morning in—where else?—the New York Times.

The piece, by longtime staff writer and current London bureau chief Mark Landler, is irksome right from the headline.

Can these news outlets please use their substantial resources to come up with, like, one more way of pushing this tired trope? I guess not. But things get quite a bit worse from there.

Let’s dive in, he says through gritted teeth.