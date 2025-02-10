Netflix (except the NYT logo, I added that)

On Sunday, the New York Times editorial board made an important discovery: things are pretty bad out there for trans people right now.

In a lengthy editorial, the Times rightfully decried Donald Trump’s relentless efforts to essentially wipe trans people from the face of the earth, in what the paper described as “as direct a campaign against a single, vulnerable minority as we’ve seen in generations.” The editorial board went on to summarize some of the more high-profile aspects of this assault:

[D]enying [trans people] accurate identification documents such as passports, imposing a nationwide restriction on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths, investigating schools with gender neutral bathrooms, criminalizing teacher support for transgender students and commanding the Federal Bureau of Prisons to force the estimated 1,500 transgender women in custody to be housed with men.

The editorial then went on to condemn at length Trump’s executive order banning trans people from serving openly in the military, before closing with this ringing denunciation:

Mr. Trump’s targeting of transgender Americans will go far beyond the military. And his instinct for demonization, his habit of dividing the public into those worthy of protection and those who should be cast aside, his habitual cruelty to those who can be pushed around without others speaking up will go far beyond a campaign against this one small, vulnerable group. As these campaigns continue, Americans would do well to remember the hard-won lessons of our history.

All true! So why, instead of inspiring, is this editorial enraging?

Simple: because no institution in public life has been as useful to the anti-trans campaign the Times condemns as……the New York Times. And for the paper to suddenly begin posing as a defender of trans people after the damage it has done to the cause of trans rights is some nuclear-level hypocrisy. These people have some goddamn nerve.

Nearly every aspect of the crusade the Times board purports to stand against in this editorial has been bolstered from within the paper’s own walls.