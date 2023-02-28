Last week, Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams helpfully recommended to his more than 130,000 YouTube subscribers that white people should “get the hell away from Black people”—who are, he asserted, “a hate group.”

This week, a host of newspapers, syndication services, and publishers unceremoniously dropped Dilbert, as well as a pending book project, citing his grotesque racism as a bridge across which their extremely lucrative business relationships could not—at least for the time being—travel. Adams, meanwhile, has spent much of his time going absolutely ripshit red in the face to prove that he is extremely not-mad and laughing, actually.

He also kept insisting that he couldn’t possibly be racist because the real racists are white people in the media, and as a Caucasian who publishes cartoons, books, and various video testimonials, he would never be caught dead with the likes of them.

…besides, he’s actually formerly Black. Checkmate libs.

In fairness to Scott here, this isn’t the first time he has been defeated by the subtle complexities of race and skin tone.

Nevertheless, if you’ve gotten this far into this blog and are now thinking to yourself “wow, this is all horrible and incredibly depressing,” congratulations — you’re 100% correct! And if you’ve got this far into this blog and are now thinking to yourself “wow, this is all insane and morbidly hilarious,” congratulations — you’re also 100% correct! Like so many public downfalls of powerful people who have only their own rotten personalities to blame, Adams’ self-inflicted career enema is a little bit of everything to all people. What it’s not, however, is in any way surprising or unexpected. That it took the various newspapers and syndication services this long to sever ties with a man so ego-warped and delusional he designed a fake house shaped like his own rotten head is not a heartwarming tale of moral courage. It’s a dramatic failure to hold a longstanding and extremely unapologetic racist lunatic accountable for his actions—until the moment it became financially impossible to carry on without Adams’ diarrhetic bigotry splattering against the bowl and back into their collective faces.

Adams’ racism is nothing new. It goes back many, many years.